Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Boy dies in hot car parked outside Miami-area preschool

Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle...
Temperatures reached the mid-90s in the Miami area when the toddler was left inside a vehicle for hours.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy died after being left inside a car outside a South Florida preschool as temperatures reached the mid-90s.

Rabbi Benzion Korf said late Monday that the child’s parents are staff members at the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, and his siblings attend the preschool as well.

The rabbi said “no words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel.”

The Miami Herald reported that Miami Gardens police were interviewing the child’s father late Monday, and authorities said they believe the child spent as many as six hours inside the vehicle.

Grief counselors will be at the education center on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
Police: Friday fatal hit-and-run ruled ‘intentional act’, 20-year-old arrested
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announces $200 million investment into football
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
ERCOT feels confident in grid's performance despite high temperatures
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy Monday

Latest News

FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons
Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
A little less heat
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as FDA works to allow boosters for all adults
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne...
Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south