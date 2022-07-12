Local Listings
Children eat free at LISD Food Services event

LISD Food Truck event
LISD Food Truck event(Lubbock ISD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock ISD Food Services is hosting an event at Cavazos Middle School on July 13th.

The LBX Lubbock ISD Lunchbox truck will be parked at the middle school from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hawaiian pulled pork and barbeque chicken sliders will be served in addition to sweet potato fries and fruit parfaits.

Children under 18 years old eat free.

The event is sponsored by Amerigroup and the Catholic Charities Diocese of Lubbock.

