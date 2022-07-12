Hobbs 11-year-old stabbed to death, mother critically injured

HOBBS, New Mexico (KCBD) - An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Sunday, July 10 just before 1 a.m., according to the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home in the 3900 block of N. Dal Paso Street in Hobbs, NM for a person who was stabbed.

Deputies found that 11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr. and 49-year-old Mary Johnson were both stabbed several times.

Bruce was taken to Covenant Health in Hobbs where he was pronounced dead. His body was sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Mary Johnson was airlifted to a Lubbock hospital and she remains in critical condition.

Investigators have interviewed potential witnesses, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 5754-396-3611.

