Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Kids learn about health care jobs at Covenant Ready Summer Program

For students grades 6 to 8
Covenant Health will host a free summer program called Covenant Ready, which will include...
Covenant Health will host a free summer program called Covenant Ready, which will include half-day programs for middle school students in grades 6-8 to explore health care.(Covenant Health)
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health hosted their first annual free summer program called Covenant Ready this week. The program is for middle school students grades 6 to 8 to see real health care professionals in action.

The students got to have a hands-on experience, touring the hospital, taking x-rays, watching a pig lung demonstration and checking out emergency vehicles.

The program was designed to recruit the next generation of health care workers and encourage students to study STEM. Students had the chance to ask questions at the fifteen stations that they explored during the day.

Terri Morris, the program manager for talent pipeline, said “One of the things we noticed that kids didn’t really know what all was involved inside a hospital, so once you kinda get in here we are like a little city. We wanted the opportunity to show them that you can be anything. You can be a doctor, a nurse, yes, but you can absolutely be anything, so they are getting to see radiology, the lab. They are getting to see all the different areas of the hospital. We wanted to introduce them to really what happens at a hospital.”

Morris said she wanted students to have the opportunity to explore a future in medicine. She said that this age group is especially important because the middle school students are deciding what career path they want to go into.

Terri Morris says, “It’s so exciting, it kinda renews your spirit when you see this is the future of healthcare in Lubbock. We want to raise our own and grow our own and so this is the future of nursing, this is the future of Covenant.”

Morris said that not only does this teach students about the medical field, it also helps eliminate kids’ fear of hospitals and injuries.

“It also gets rid of the white coat syndrome,” Moore said. “So if you are playing football, you get a football injury and you have to come in here now, you’re not scared.”

This year’s program ends on July 14, but Covenant hopes to continue the program annually.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
Police: Friday fatal hit-and-run ruled ‘intentional act’, 20-year-old arrested
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announces $200 million investment into football
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Dr. Girish Vallabhan
New option for men in need of bathroom breaks
4-year-old Crosby Pruitt
Lubbock shows support at Capes for Crosby event at Maxey Park
Dr. Girish Vallabhan
New treatment for enlarged prostate
Dr. Michelle Tarbox, Dermatologist and Texas Tech Physician (Source: KCBD Video)
Nursing a sunburn? Check for spots