LISD to host two summer vaccine clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is hosting two vaccine clinics for students four years old to college age.

The clinics will be hosted on the following dates:

Saturday, July 16

Estacado High School

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 13

Monterey High School

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recipients of the vaccines do not need to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to be eligible for vaccination. Walk-ins are welcome.

Participants must be uninsured or enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program or Medicaid.

The available vaccines for school kids include:

Dtap

MMR

WAR

IPV

Hepatitis A and B

MCV4 (Meningitis)

HPV9

Tdap

Vaccines for college-aged students include:

MCV4 (Meningitis)

HPV9

Tdap

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at (806)775-2933

