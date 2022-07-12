Local Listings
LISD to host two summer vaccine clinics

LISD Vaccination Clinic flier
LISD Vaccination Clinic flier(Lubbock ISD)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is hosting two vaccine clinics for students four years old to college age.

The clinics will be hosted on the following dates:

Saturday, July 16

  • Estacado High School
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug 13

  • Monterey High School
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recipients of the vaccines do not need to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to be eligible for vaccination. Walk-ins are welcome.

Participants must be uninsured or enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program or Medicaid.

The available vaccines for school kids include:

  • Dtap
  • MMR
  • WAR
  • IPV
  • Hepatitis A and B
  • MCV4 (Meningitis)
  • HPV9
  • Tdap

Vaccines for college-aged students include:

  • MCV4 (Meningitis)
  • HPV9
  • Tdap

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at (806)775-2933

