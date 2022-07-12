LISD to host two summer vaccine clinics
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD is hosting two vaccine clinics for students four years old to college age.
The clinics will be hosted on the following dates:
Saturday, July 16
- Estacado High School
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Saturday, Aug 13
- Monterey High School
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Recipients of the vaccines do not need to be enrolled in Lubbock ISD to be eligible for vaccination. Walk-ins are welcome.
Participants must be uninsured or enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program or Medicaid.
The available vaccines for school kids include:
- Dtap
- MMR
- WAR
- IPV
- Hepatitis A and B
- MCV4 (Meningitis)
- HPV9
- Tdap
Vaccines for college-aged students include:
- MCV4 (Meningitis)
- HPV9
- Tdap
For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at (806)775-2933
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.