LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock yesterday hit 105°. It was the third hottest day of the year*. At least to date. The rest of the week will bring a little less heat. A little less heat.

Thunderstorms to our northwest last night sent an outflow boundary through the viewing area early this morning. The resulting north wind will help drop our afternoon temperatures a bit. Highs, however, will still register above average for the date.

In addition to continued heat, the pattern supports a continuation of the dry pattern. That’s not to say there is zero chance of rain. But the chance is slim.

The rain chance this afternoon is mainly over the far northwestern KCBD viewing area and this evening over the far northern KCBD viewing area. I expect that few if any locations will report measurable rainfall. Where there is rain it likely will be light.

Today otherwise will be partly cloudy and breezy.

Tonight otherwise will be partly cloudy with a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-60s northwest to the mid-70s southeast.

Temperatures will continue to peak near 100 degrees in the Lubbock area through the weekend. Highs from 100 to 105 degrees will continue east of the Caprock.

Each day, during the late afternoon and evening, a few showers/storms may pop up. The chance of measurable rainfall will be low. Slight. Slim. Any activity is likely to be limited in coverage.

Lubbock yesterday hit 105°. It was the 21st 100-Degree-Day, and third hottest day, of the year. At least so far. (KCBD First Alert)

* The hottest three days in Lubbock this year, through July 11:

107° June 12

106° June 11

105° July 11

