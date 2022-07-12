Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some Lubbock parents are calling for change, after they say their kids played in ‘dangerous conditions’ during a basketball tournament at the APEX Event Center this weekend.

Two parents who brought digital weather thermometers to the Southwest Hoops Tournament recorded temperatures in the 90s and humidity at nearly 70 percent.

Shawna Sallaska, whose 5th grade son plays for the West Texas Canes, says this isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about the center, referencing reviews on Facebook from several years ago.

“Traditionally APEX is known for being a hot gym, ongoing for years. But this weekend was unlike any other weekend. There were kids that were passing out, I was told a kid had a seizure, kids were having headaches, muscle cramps, nausea,” she said.

Cassie Bennett posted to Facebook about the high temperatures. (KCBD)

Michael Blanton’s 5th grade son plays for the same team. He says his family travels at least once a month to play in cities like San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, and Albuquerque.

“You’ll see different kids, different teams, get a little different action with all the kids. We don’t go here because it’s very hot to play. It’s not healthy for the kids, so we travel all these places. They’re all hot places and every single one of them we go to, we worry about the competition. We’re not worried about whether our kids can stay hydrated to be able to handle playing in what’s basically the same as playing outdoors for several hours,” he said.

In a Facebook post, APEX owner Curry Blackwell admitted the humidity level got up to 70 percent in the facility. He says there are 10 working AC units in the facility and all were serviced the week before the tournament. He says the high temperatures outside and the 1,000 people flowing in and out of the gym for three days straight created an unprecedented challenge.

APEX staff posted this response to concerns on Facebook. (KCBD)

Blanton said he couldn’t feel the effects of the AC, and Sallaska said it was only working in places like the concession stand.

“It was 95 degrees and you’re just blowing hot air, you’re not really doing anything. I know they have some AC units there, but nobody felt anything,” Blanton said.

Sallaska says she continued to let her kids play this weekend, but it’s time for a change. She’s worried other teams will stop traveling to play in Lubbock because of the conditions.

“You know that’s the hard thing, there’s not a lot of facilities here in Lubbock, so our choices are to travel or get somebody to open another gym. We don’t know what the answer is, but it’s unfortunate because this was nationals. A lot of teams travel to Lubbock for nationals and so they bring a lot of money to Lubbock, paying for the hotels and the food that they eat here,” she said.

Blanton says his son’s grandparents were in town to watch his tournament and couldn’t take the heat after one game.

Dr. David Edwards, Texas Tech physician in the Family Medicine Department, says the elderly and kids are highly susceptible to heat illness. He says that can start with dehydration, progress to headaches, shortness of breath and muscle cramping, and even seizures and loss of consciousness in severe cases. He says kids tend to have less of a warning period.

“The clinical deterioration may be more rapid, so there may not a whole lot of warning signs that the child manifests that he or she is in significant distress. So, the keys are going to be making sure that they hydrate before, during, and after, taking plenty of breaks, and really trying to reduce risk in general,” Edwards said.

In a statement, Blackwell said, “We are very conscious of the situation and consistently looking for ways to regulate the temperature.”

“Something’s got to change because I as a parent won’t allow my son to continue to play in those conditions. So, either we find better facilities, we only travel or they fix the problem, because it’s not fair or safe for the kids,” Sallaska said.

Blackwell says APEX has already made adjustments to its upcoming schedule so fewer people are inside at the same time during the hottest part of the day.

