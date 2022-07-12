Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $440 million, highest in 14 months

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.
On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is a chance that someone could become a multi-millionaire within the next few hours.

On Tuesday night, the Mega Millions jackpot is worth $440 million, or nearly $248 million cash.

This is the largest prize the lottery has offered in about 14 months.

If someone does come up with all the right numbers, the payday would be the 11th largest prize in Mega Millions history.

The last time the jackpot was won was in Tennessee in April. That winner collected $20 million.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
Police: Friday fatal hit-and-run ruled ‘intentional act’, 20-year-old arrested
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announces $200 million investment into football
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
ERCOT feels confident in grid's performance despite high temperatures
ERCOT asking Texans to conserve energy Monday

Latest News

FILE - Colette Peters, the director of Oregon's prison system, poses for a photo in Portland,...
Justice Dept. taps reforming outsider to run federal prisons
Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
A little less heat
FILE - Doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine wait to be administered during a vaccination...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as FDA works to allow boosters for all adults
FILE - In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne...
Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid to pay health care workers
Six people were killed and 31 people were injured in a mass shelling of Kharkiv, according to...
Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south