Motorcyclist in July 3 crash dies from injuries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Craig Ross, who suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash on July 3, has died.

The 52-year-old was driving his motorcycle east on the 400 block of 50th Street, according to a police report. At the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue D, the motorcycle crashed into an SUV driven by 31-year-old Darlena Williams. The SUV was attempting to turn south onto Avenue D.

Ross died on July 10 at UMC from his injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

There has been no update on the status of the other two people involved in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY HERE: Motorcyclist in Sunday crash identified, sustained serious injuries

