Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Motorcyclist in July 3 crash dies from injuries

Motorcycle crash Avenue D/50th St.
Motorcycle crash Avenue D/50th St.(KCBD (Peyton Toups))
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Craig Ross, who suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash on July 3, has died.

The 52-year-old was driving his motorcycle east on the 400 block of 50th Street, according to a police report. At the intersection of 50th Street and Avenue D, the motorcycle crashed into an SUV driven by 31-year-old Darlena Williams. The SUV was attempting to turn south onto Avenue D.

Ross died on July 10 at UMC from his injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

There has been no update on the status of the other two people involved in the crash.

PREVIOUS STORY HERE: Motorcyclist in Sunday crash identified, sustained serious injuries

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
Police: Friday fatal hit-and-run ruled ‘intentional act’, 20-year-old arrested
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announces $200 million investment into football
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
Bread Factory, a bakery-style restaurant, has been open for less than a month, and already...
After paychecks bounce, all restaurant employees quit

Latest News

Traffic is backing up near Halawa after a multiple-vehicle crash on the H-3.
One moderately injured in two-car crash
KCBD News at Noon
South Plains Food Bank flier
South Plains Food Bank giving free groceries during outreach event
LISD Food Truck event
Children eat free at LISD Food Services event