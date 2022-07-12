One moderately injured in two-car crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was moderately injured in a two-car crash near 50th Street and West Loop 289. Another person was left with minor injuries.

The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash just after 11 a.m.

The southbound access road is currently backed up, according to the LPD. Traffic delays are expected.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The crash is still under investigation.

