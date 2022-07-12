Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Some relief today, heating up through the weekend

A little relief from the heat with many communities over the region staying just below the...
A little relief from the heat with many communities over the region staying just below the 100-degree mark on Tuesday.(KCBD Graphic)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little relief from the heat with many communities over the region staying just below the 100-degree mark on Tuesday.

However, the east and southeastern South Plains still had some highs this afternoon at or above 100 degrees. Not much relief for folks along and east of the Caprock for this Tuesday.

Temps will head up beginning Wednesday and the heat will remain with us through the weekend and into next week. Most of the South Plains will be near or even above the century mark Wednesday through Sunday.

Rain chances remain slim, with just a few scattered showers/thundershowers possible any afternoon through Friday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Rodriguez, wanted for the murder of Michael Rozboril
Police: Friday fatal hit-and-run ruled ‘intentional act’, 20-year-old arrested
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Texas Tech announced Monday its largest investment into the Red Raider football program to date...
Texas Tech announces $200 million investment into football
If city council and the EUB agree to opt-in to the retail competitive market, customers would...
New state program offering help to Texans struggling to pay utility bills
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
A little less heat
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 12
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Tuesday, July 12
Almost record heat for some communities on the South Plains today, including Lubbock.
Near record heat on Monday, cooler Tuesday, Wednesday
The high of 101° yesterday at the Lubbock airport was the City's 20th 100-Degree-Day of the...
Hottest day of the month, so far