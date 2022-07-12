Some relief today, heating up through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A little relief from the heat with many communities over the region staying just below the 100-degree mark on Tuesday.

However, the east and southeastern South Plains still had some highs this afternoon at or above 100 degrees. Not much relief for folks along and east of the Caprock for this Tuesday.

Temps will head up beginning Wednesday and the heat will remain with us through the weekend and into next week. Most of the South Plains will be near or even above the century mark Wednesday through Sunday.

Rain chances remain slim, with just a few scattered showers/thundershowers possible any afternoon through Friday.

