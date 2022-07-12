Local Listings
South Plains Food Bank giving free groceries during outreach event

South Plains Food Bank flier
South Plains Food Bank flier(South Plains Food Bank)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank is venturing out into the community with their Portable Outreach Pantry event.

The SPFB is hosting the event in Tahoka on June 13.

They will be parked in the Tahoka Housing Authority parking lot at 1400 Avenue K from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free produce and food will be available during the event.

Groceries are limited to one bag per household and will be available while supplies last.

For more information call (806)763-3003 with extension 125 or email outreach@spfb.org.

