Timothy Gonzalez indicted in connection to 2021 fatal crash

Timothy Andrew Gonzalez, 30(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted Timothy Andrew Gonzalez in connection to a fatal 2021 that left one teen dead.

The crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian.

Gonzalez was charged with the following:

  • Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle
  • Failure to stop and render aid causing death
  • Intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury

On Aug 19, 2021, Gonzalez was driving south in the 6100 block of Slide Road in a Ford F-550. A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Alexus Jackson, was heading west on the access road in the 5100 block of South Loop 289. Kashara Jackson, 17, was a passenger in the Jeep.

The two vehicles crashed in the intersection, the Lubbock Police Department stated. Debris from the crash struck a pedestrian, 21-year-old Nathaniel Ruiz, who was walking along the sidewalk in between Slide Road and the turn-around lane for the South Loop 289 access road.

Gonzalez, the driver of the Ford, failed to stop and give aid the others involved in the crash, police stated. He ran from the scene down Slide Road and was eventually arrested behind Crunch Fitness.

The 17-year-old died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Jeep was taken to UMC after suffering moderate injuries. Ruiz had minor injuries from being hit with stray debris from the crash.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

