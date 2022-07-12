Tuesday morning top stories: police arrest Friday murder suspect
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
The Lubbock Police Department has arrested Maria Rodriguez in connection to the death of Michael Rozboril.
- Police say Rodriguez tried to steal items from Lluvia’s Imports near 34th and University
- Rozboril, an employee, tried to confront her and leapt onto her hood to keep from driving away
- The story continues here: Police: Friday fatal hit-and-run ruled ‘intentional act’, 20-year-old arrested
Lubbock US Representative Dustin Burrows has called for the Uvalde surveillance footage to be made public.
- The footage is 77 minutes long and shows what happened inside Robb Elementary School on May 24
- Burrows chairs the House investigation committee into the shootings and requested the footage be released
- More here: Anger mounts among Uvalde families, new report expected soon
Texas Tech has announced a $200 million dollar renovation for its athletics department
- Texas Tech is using the money to build a new South End Zone and a football training facility
- This is the largest investment in the program’s history
- Read more here: Texas Tech announces $200 million athletic renovation
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.