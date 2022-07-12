Local Listings
Tuesday morning top stories: police arrest Friday murder suspect

Daybreak Today - 07/12/22
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock Police Department has arrested Maria Rodriguez in connection to the death of Michael Rozboril.

Lubbock US Representative Dustin Burrows has called for the Uvalde surveillance footage to be made public.

Texas Tech has announced a $200 million dollar renovation for its athletics department

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section. As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

