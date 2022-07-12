Tuesday morning top stories: police arrest Friday murder suspect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

The Lubbock Police Department has arrested Maria Rodriguez in connection to the death of Michael Rozboril.

Police say Rodriguez tried to steal items from Lluvia’s Imports near 34th and University

Rozboril, an employee, tried to confront her and leapt onto her hood to keep from driving away

Lubbock US Representative Dustin Burrows has called for the Uvalde surveillance footage to be made public.

The footage is 77 minutes long and shows what happened inside Robb Elementary School on May 24

Burrows chairs the House investigation committee into the shootings and requested the footage be released

Texas Tech has announced a $200 million dollar renovation for its athletics department

Texas Tech is using the money to build a new South End Zone and a football training facility

This is the largest investment in the program’s history

