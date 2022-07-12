Local Listings
Vitalant to host Back the Badges blood drive

While all blood types are needed, there’s an especially critical need for type O blood donations
While all blood types are needed, there’s an especially critical need for type O blood donations(KKTV)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - As we approach middle of summer and what for many across the U.S. will be a time for travel and fun, Vitalant is experiencing a critical need for blood donations to help patients in our area hospitals.

You can be a part of the solution and have a little fun by choosing to donate in support of your favorite first responder team. Your donation will help hospitals be prepared for unexpected events and everyday emergencies.

The need for blood does not take a vacation. While all blood types are needed, there’s an especially critical need for type O blood donations—the most transfused blood type. Type O donors can maximize their impact by giving a Power Red donation when a concentrated dose of red cells is given, and other blood components are safely and comfortably returned to the donor. Platelets are also constantly needed because they must be transfused within five days of donation. They are primarily given to cancer patients undergoing treatment.

“We typically see fewer blood donations during the summer,” said Brandon Baker, Donor Recruitment Senior Manager for Vitalant. That is why it is so important for people to give blood and platelets now and throughout the summer to ensure patients always have what they need. This annual event not only helps the blood supply but celebrates our support of our dedicated first responders. Donors receive two movie tickets and popcorn to any movie from Premier Cinema, and a Back the Badges T-shirt compliments of Farnsworth Family Orthodontics.

Learn more and schedule an appointment to donate here or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

You can donate and support this event at:

  • Where: South Plains Mall – Next door to Victoria’s Secret
  • When: 07/12/2022 - 7/16/2022 from Noon to 6 PM
  • Who: Anyone who is healthy and wants to help!
  • What: All donors receive 2 tickets and popcorn to any movie at Premier Cinema and a Back the Badges T-shirt courtesy of Farnsworth Family Orthodontics.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Vitalant.

