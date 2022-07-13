100-degree heat continues into the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat for the South Plains Wednesday and it will continue into the weekend. You can expect afternoon highs to climb to 100 or higher for many cities in the region, especially those along and east of the Caprock.

Unfortunately, the heat wave with highs around or above 100 degrees will continue the rest of this week and extend through the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will remain warm, varying from 70 to 75 degrees over the South Plains.

Rain coverage will decrease as the heat increases Thursday through Sunday.

