‘Bridging the digital gap’: 800 new Wi-Fi devices ready for checkout at Lubbock libraries

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Public Library now has 800 devices with Wi-Fi connectivity to help bridge the digital gap, thanks to a $350,000 federal grant.

The Google Chromebook Laptops, Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and T-Mobile hotspots can be checked out from any public library in town for two weeks at a time.

Lubbock Public Library Director Stacy McKenzie says the new devices are part of the City’s effort to bridge the ‘digital divide’. A federal grant through the Emergency Connectivity Fund provided more than $350,000 for the new devices. McKenzie says the gap between those who have access to modern information and technology and those who don’t is growing.

“People have interruptions either because their services are cut off, they’re moving maybe, or they can’t afford those services.” McKenzie said. “So we’re trying to help people to be able to do what they need to do because you have to be connected.”

She says these tablets will be able to help individuals and families meet their educational goals, job search, work from home, and even find healthcare.

“Sometimes to do their job. A lot of kids are studying from home still, a lot of people have decided they’re going to work from home and a lot of people have just goals and desires that they want to hit and they can’t do that ‘cause they don’t have Wi-Fi at home,” McKenzie said.

There are now 350 Google Chromebook Laptops, 350 Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and 100 additional T-Mobile hotspots spread out across the city libraries. The laptops and tablets have built-in cellular Wi-Fi service.

“We already had 20 hotspots circulating with our libraries - could not keep up with capacity,” McKenzie said. “We got 100 more of those and we may apply for additional amounts depending on what the demand for these is and if the community wants more.”

To check out a device, you need to be an adult, must be in good standing and have been a Lubbock Public Library cardholder for at least three months prior to borrowing a device. McKenzie says if you sign up for a card now, you can check out a device soon after the school year begins.

“We do expect that when school starts and [Texas] Tech gets back, we will be flooded with a lot of checkouts. Right now we’re very happy with the movement, we’re very happy people are taking advantage,” she said.

In the fall, the city will work with South Plains College so students can check out a device for the entire semester. It’s also working with Literacy Lubbock. The non-profit provides classes like English as a Second Language and helps people pass the GED.

“A lot of the people in those programs are trying to learn all these things just on their phone, and that’s very difficult to learn on a phone. So we’re working with them to have a limited number of these for checkout for their students, so that they can have a full educational experience,” McKenzie said.

The devices have Wi-Fi connectivity through the end of this year, but McKenzie says the library is applying for more grants to extend that. She says in the next grant round, she hopes to get tablets that have a child filter.

McKenzie says the Lubbock Public Library summer reading program is still going on. You can still sign up for the Ocean of Possibilities program, and by doing just that you become eligible for prizes. This year, those include PlayStation 5′s, Oculus Quests, gift cards, and STEM activities. The library still needs a few more sign-ups to reach its goal of 5,000.

At any Lubbock Public Library, there are energy meters available for checkout to read the usage of appliances, and a cake pan for things like birthday parties.

There are also volunteer social workers available at the library who can help out with paperwork, legal documents, healthcare, childcare, and job applications. McKenzie says you can walk-in for this service, but she encourages calling to set an appointment. There are also free notary services.

