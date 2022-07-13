Local Listings
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony coming to Cook’s Garage

Living Legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill bring the West Coast to Cook's Garage with special...
Living Legends Ice Cube and Cypress Hill bring the West Coast to Cook's Garage with special guest Bone Thugs N Harmony!(Cook's Garage)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages for Ice Cube will be available. More details here.

  • Outdoor Show - Rain or Shine - No Refunds
  • Clear Bag Policy
  • No Re-Entry
  • No Outside Food or Drinks. There will be food trucks and bars. This is not a BYOB event.
  • $10 cash-only upcharge for minors (under 21) at the door
  • This show is for those 18 years of age and older only.

General admission starts at $59.50 plus tax and fees.

Get your tickets early by using ticket code: WESTFEST22 Click here for ticket information.

VIP Pit tickets, which are in a standing area in front of the stage, are $125 each.

There are tickets available to meet Ice Cube. Those are $200 each. The concert ticket is separate from the meet and greet.

