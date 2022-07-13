Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, Bone Thugs N Harmony coming to Cook’s Garage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ice Cube, the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame inductee and movie star is teaming up with the multi-platinum recording artist Cypress Hill. If that were not enough, they will welcome very special guests Bone Thugs N Harmony! This is a rare opportunity to party with the living legends of West Coast Hip Hop for a night full of hit songs that defined several generations.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, July 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages for Ice Cube will be available. More details here.

Outdoor Show - Rain or Shine - No Refunds

Clear Bag Policy

No Re-Entry

No Outside Food or Drinks. There will be food trucks and bars. This is not a BYOB event.

$10 cash-only upcharge for minors (under 21) at the door

This show is for those 18 years of age and older only.

General admission starts at $59.50 plus tax and fees.

Get your tickets early by using ticket code: WESTFEST22 Click here for ticket information.

VIP Pit tickets, which are in a standing area in front of the stage, are $125 each.

There are tickets available to meet Ice Cube. Those are $200 each. The concert ticket is separate from the meet and greet.

