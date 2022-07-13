A little more heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday’s high temperatures, as forecast, were not as hot as recent days. Lubbock peaked at 98°, which was my forecast high. If you enjoy the heat, rejoice, as temperatures again are on the way up. If you enjoy rain, lament, as rain chances are not on the way up.

The bottom line: Little change in our weather through the 7 Day Forecast. Afternoons will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, winds will be light (except for the possibility of strong storm-generated gusts), and it will be hot.

Each day highs will edge up, with low 100s this weekend. Low 100s? See the accompanying story. (KCBD First Alert)

Each day highs will edge up, with low 100s this weekend. Low 100s? Around 102 to 103 degrees is in the “low 100s”. Highs of 99 to 101 degrees is “near 100″. 104 to 106 degrees is “mid-100s”

Each day spotty showers and a few thundershowers are likely to pop up. Your chance of rain, however, will be slim. (KCBD First Alert)

Each day spotty showers and a few thundershowers are likely to pop up. Your chance of rain, however, will be slim. Still not zero, but not much above.

Each day there will be a light breeze. The exception may be storm-generated wind gusts. As the day’s heat wanes, the air that has been lifted miles above the surface begins to descend. While it was warm at the surface, it now is much cooler, and therefore denser (heavier). As the air “falls” toward the surface, it picks up speed and may cause isolated and brief gusts from around 60 to 70 mph.

