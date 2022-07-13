Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A 20-year-old man was arrested after a Lubbock police officer clocked him driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near Texas Tech Parkway on June 30.

According to the police report, 21-year-old Blake Maxwell Starr, of Lubbock, was driving eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

The posted speed limit is 65 mph.

The officer allowed the vehicle to pass him, which was parked on the south shoulder of the main lanes of the freeway.

The officer pulled Starr over. The report shows Starr said he was being “dumb.”

Starr was arrested and faces a charge of reckless driving. He was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he has since bonded out.

The officer notes in the report that Starr was operating a vehicle at nearly double the posted speed limit and would not have been able to safely stop for a pedestrian or vehicle, which could have caused serious bodily injury and/or death to himself or others.

Lubbock Police said in a social media post, "But really y'all, STOP THIS NONSENSE! It's not safe! 111 mph?!?! Are you for real?! That's gonna be a big NOPE from us!" (Lubbock Police Department)

