Pigskin Preview: Kingdom Prep Warriors

Coming off a solid 10-3 season, Kingdom Prep has a new head coach as Peter Griffith, a former...
Coming off a solid 10-3 season, Kingdom Prep has a new head coach as Peter Griffith, a former KPA Quarterback, is back to lead the pigskin program.(KCBD Video)
By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coming off a solid 10-3 season, Kingdom Prep has a new head coach as Peter Griffith, a former KPA Quarterback, is back to lead the pigskin program.

Preseason ranked No. 7 by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine, Kingdom Prep faces tough UIL competition including Borden County and Happy.

Coach Griffith runs the West Texas Passing Academy and he says while the Warriors will put the ball in the air, they’ll rely on the ground game.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

