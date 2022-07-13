Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Titans reached State Semifinals led by Co-Coaches Michael Harris and Brent Schmidt.

The Lubbock Titans went 7-5 and made the TAIAO State Semifinals in their division. With a core group back, the Titans have their eyes on the prize.

They will play their home games out at Wilson and facing tough UIL competition will have them tested.

They will look to a ground game to get them where they need to go.

