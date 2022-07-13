Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Senate approves Michael Barr to Federal Reserve post

FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury...
FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Michael S. Barr, second left, talk before the start of the first meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability, Nov. 30, 2010, at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Senate easily approved Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate easily approved Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday.

Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation. All seven seats on the Fed’s board are now filled, for the first time in roughly a decade, as the central bank tackles the worst inflation in 40 years.

The Senate voted 66-28 to approve Barr to serve as vice chair for supervision, the government’s primary financial regulator.

As a Treasury official, Barr helped design the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulations after the devastating 2008 financial crisis. He most recently was the dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

During a Senate hearing, Barr pledged to support the Fed’s efforts to reduce inflation and said he would promote “clear rules” to govern financial innovation.

He also said during the hearing that Congress and financial agencies should regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency often pegged to the dollar, to protect consumers from sharp drops in their value, which can occur if stablecoins don’t have sufficient assets to back up their dollar pegs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son
Lubbock woman, 11-year-old girl, 2 others killed in crash in Gonzales County
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Motorcycle crash Avenue D/50th St.
Motorcyclist in July 3 crash dies from injuries

Latest News

A former CIA software engineer was convicted in the biggest theft of classified information in...
Ex-CIA engineer convicted in massive theft of secret information
The national average gas price has fallen 27 days straight after soaring to a historic high in...
US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%
FILE PHOTO - According to Schierbaum, Atlanta officers have recovered more than 1,200 guns in...
Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at gas stations in Atlanta
Harry Berckes is still rolling strong at 100 years old.
Bowler celebrating 100th birthday by throwing strikes: ‘It’s become a part of me’