Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Wednesday morning top stories: Surveillance footage released in Uvalde shooting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

New Uvalde video released

  • Parents of children killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting are angry after surveillance footage of the attack was released Tuesday
  • The Austin American Statesman published the edited footage before the parents saw it and is defending doing so
  • Follow the latest here: Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

January 6 hearings continue

  • The January 6 House Committee continues to reveal new details about what led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol
  • The committee shared testimony Tuesday from White House council Pat Cipollone, who agreed with Vice President Mike Pence that he had no power to overturn the results of the 2020 election
  • Read the latest here: Jan. 6 probe: Trump set rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting

Fire crews in Yosemite National Park continue to battle Washburn Fire

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son
Lubbock woman, 11-year-old girl, 2 others killed in crash in Gonzales County
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Motorcycle crash Avenue D/50th St.
Motorcyclist in July 3 crash dies from injuries

Latest News

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day.
A little more heat
Security cameras outside The Bay Bar and Lounge in Green Bay
Green Bay bar owner says he's being targeted by city
11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son
Source: KCBD Video
Come celebrate 50 seasons at Joyland (6 p.m.)