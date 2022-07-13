Wednesday morning top stories: Surveillance footage released in Uvalde shooting
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
New Uvalde video released
- Parents of children killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting are angry after surveillance footage of the attack was released Tuesday
- The Austin American Statesman published the edited footage before the parents saw it and is defending doing so
- Follow the latest here: Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
January 6 hearings continue
- The January 6 House Committee continues to reveal new details about what led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol
- The committee shared testimony Tuesday from White House council Pat Cipollone, who agreed with Vice President Mike Pence that he had no power to overturn the results of the 2020 election
- Read the latest here: Jan. 6 probe: Trump set rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting
Fire crews in Yosemite National Park continue to battle Washburn Fire
- The fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres and is 17% contained as of last night
- Crews have placed a line of sprinklers around the giant sequoias in an attempt to build a layer of humidity around the trees
- Read more here: Preventative fires credited with saving Yosemite sequoias
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.