Wednesday morning top stories: Surveillance footage released in Uvalde shooting

New Uvalde video released

Parents of children killed in the Robb Elementary school shooting are angry after surveillance footage of the attack was released Tuesday

The Austin American Statesman published the edited footage before the parents saw it and is defending doing so

Follow the latest here: Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

January 6 hearings continue

The January 6 House Committee continues to reveal new details about what led to the riot at the U.S. Capitol

The committee shared testimony Tuesday from White House council Pat Cipollone, who agreed with Vice President Mike Pence that he had no power to overturn the results of the 2020 election

Read the latest here: Jan. 6 probe: Trump set rally after ‘unhinged’ WH meeting

Fire crews in Yosemite National Park continue to battle Washburn Fire

The fire has grown to more than 3,000 acres and is 17% contained as of last night

Crews have placed a line of sprinklers around the giant sequoias in an attempt to build a layer of humidity around the trees

Read more here: Preventative fires credited with saving Yosemite sequoias

