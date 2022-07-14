Clover Cuts Barber Shop offering free haircuts for kids going back to school, Aug. 7 & 14

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Clover Cuts Barber Shop at 6417 34th Street, Suite 800 is offering free haircuts for kids going back to school, Pre-K through 12th grade.

Free cuts will be offered Aug. 7 and Aug. 14 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more on their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/Cloversbarbershop/

