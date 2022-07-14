Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues puppy with soup can stuck on its head

Firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A Kentucky firefighter was in the right place at the right time to give a puppy a helping hand Monday.

According to a post on the Richland Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighter Shane Ledford came across a puppy that had a soup can stuck on its head while working at his other job for a trash pick-up company.

The fire department says coincidentally, Ledford had just taken part in a first aid training class for pets days before.

Without the use of any special tools, and while an angry momma dog looked on, Ledford was able to “extricate the puppy” from the situation.

Since they see so much pain and destruction, the fire department says it was nice for them to be able to share a post that had a happy ending.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway
FILE - Monkeypox
Lubbock Public Health Department investigating monkeypox virus infection
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration on Thursday over new federal...
Texas sues after Biden administration issues guidance saying doctors can perform abortions in emergencies
Financial advice for natural disasters
Avoid financial trouble when natural disasters strike
Financial advice for natural disasters
Reports from officials in the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv say that the city was shelled "by more...
Officials: Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100
Savannah man catches alligator
WATCH: Man catches alligator with his bare hands