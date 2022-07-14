Honor Flight Golf Tournament happening Monday, Apr. 15

Provided by Texas South Plains Honor Flight

The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus.

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will fly 100 US military veterans from World War II, Korea and the Vietnam era to Washington DC for them to see the memorials built in their honor.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble format with shotgun starts at 8 AM. Register quickly as we are only doing the morning scramble, and we will sell out of team slots. Entry fee is $500 per team and includes breakfast burritos and lunch. Hole sponsorship are available for $700, which includes a four-person team entry.

Range balls and a bag of donated gifts will be available to all players as well as coupons for free golf merchandise.

As part of the event, a $10,000 prize will be paid for all holes-in-one on the par 3 sixth hole. Any holes-in-one on the other par three holes will be awarded great prizes also. There will be a gift certificate prize awarded to each of the winning teams in each of the 3 flights in the tournament.

In addition, golfers and others in attendance will be able to buy raffle tickets for great prizes including the Grand Prize of a weekend getaway in Dallas for a round of golf at the Cowboy Club in Grapevine, two night hotel stay, a gift card for a great dinner, and four tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game.

All proceeds from the tournament will help defray costs of the 2023 Ninth Annual all expense paid trip to Washington DC for 100 area military veterans. Honor Flight volunteers will be working to raise over $250,000 needed to make this our greatest trip ever.

For more information contact Al Faison at afaison@suddenlink.net.You can register online at the website: texassouthplainshonorflight.org. Applications will be accepted through August 8, 2022.

