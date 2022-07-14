KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nathan

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nathan, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two-year-old hound mix who’s been at the shelter for about three months.

Nathan is on the smaller side and easy on the eyes. Staff says he is potty trained and would do best in a home without small children. He would love some TLC and another dog in the house as he takes some time to warm up to people. Once he does, he’s your BFF! Hank is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hank.

