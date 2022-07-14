Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

LPD conducts professional driver training for academy recruits

Information about upcoming academy exam
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Academy trained their recruits on NAPD (National Academy for Professional Driving) on Wednesday.

This training prepares officers for high speed chases, and teaches offensive and defensive driving.

Although today was a fun day behind the wheel, recruit Drew Hunt said, “We spend most of our time in the classroom. We do things like DT, which is defensive tactics - you’re gonna focus on combatives, self defense, detaining suspects and things like that.”

LPD invited media to the training to encourage potential recruits to take the Lubbock Police Academy entrance exam, to be held Saturday, July 23.

There will be a written and physical exam.

Lubbock Police Academy’s Public Information Officer Allison Matherly said, “In our most recent academy class, I believe we had around 35, so it is a selective process. Not anybody and everybody makes it into the academy.”

Anyone who may be interested is invited to check out Lubbock Police Academy’s website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son
Lubbock woman, 11-year-old girl, 2 others killed in crash in Gonzales County
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital

Latest News

In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School...
Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability
There are now 350 Google Chromebook Laptops, 350 Samsung Galaxy Tablets, and 100 additional...
‘Bridging the digital gap’: 800 new Wi-Fi devices ready for checkout at Lubbock libraries
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway