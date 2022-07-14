LPD conducts professional driver training for academy recruits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Academy trained their recruits on NAPD (National Academy for Professional Driving) on Wednesday.

This training prepares officers for high speed chases, and teaches offensive and defensive driving.

Although today was a fun day behind the wheel, recruit Drew Hunt said, “We spend most of our time in the classroom. We do things like DT, which is defensive tactics - you’re gonna focus on combatives, self defense, detaining suspects and things like that.”

LPD invited media to the training to encourage potential recruits to take the Lubbock Police Academy entrance exam, to be held Saturday, July 23.

There will be a written and physical exam.

Lubbock Police Academy’s Public Information Officer Allison Matherly said, “In our most recent academy class, I believe we had around 35, so it is a selective process. Not anybody and everybody makes it into the academy.”

Anyone who may be interested is invited to check out Lubbock Police Academy’s website.

