Lubbock County Expo Center over budget as inflation slows down fundraising

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock County Expo Center has burned through its initial investment.

That $5 million has gone into the first phase of building what is supposed to become a multi-purpose arena.

The executive committee for the lubbock county expo center has used up its $5 million bond County Commissioners sold in the summer of 2020.

It is almost through with the design phase, as intended, but currently it is running over budget, with little to show in the way of private fundraising.

Board Member Randy Jordan says, “We had to slow that process down.”

That process involves getting private investors to support the future Lubbock County Expo Center.

The first big target is naming rights.

Greg Garfield, with Garfield Public Private, one of the organizing contractors, says there are five prospects at the top of the list, with 15 more meetings scheduled over the next month, plus a “road show” to meet with local businesses.

Garfield says, “We’re gonna just jam pack the calendar with as many meetings as we can with those local prospects to solidify those commitments.”

As far as existing fundraising, Randy Jordan says the “Expo-nanza” which featured the Bellamy Brothers back in May, raised about $179,000.

Jordan says that is going toward building the financial package for future fundraising, but getting money during a pandemic, with inflation rates near 10 percent, is tough.

Jordan says, “All of those factors are outside of our control and yet they are affecting our timeline.”

The design phase is about $150,000 over budget, but the committee hopes County Commissioners will allow the Expo Center to dip into the hotel occupancy tax revenue to cover that expense by September.

Tim Collins with LCEC Local Government Corporation says, “The revenue is there, but the County Commissioner’s Court did not allocate the use of the tax collections for payment of these funds, so it’s going to take court action for that to happen.”

Jordan told us today that he hopes to secure naming rights in the next three months, then have the project ready to break ground by the end of the year.

