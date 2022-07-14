Lubbock County upgrading education services for juvenile offenders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is preparing to upgrade its education services for juvenile offenders.

That includes new opportunities for rehabilitation.

Administrators talked to us on Tuesday, explaining how juvenile justice plans to better teach the young people being held there.

In about a year, the county’s new juvenile education center is going to expand its state-mandated curriculum to include vocational options.

These children will get the opportunity to learn more diverse job skills, “for when they are released.”

Director William Carter says, “Lubbock County has been very, very progressive in rehabilitation and education components.”

That progressive approach, the chief juvenile probation officer says, is what’s guiding expansion at Lubbock County’s Juvenile Justice Center on North University.

That includes exchanging portable buildings for a brick and mortar facility, computer labs, and a gymnasium.

Carter says, “It’s going to be more conducive to an educational setting.”

Education that is required by the state of Texas, one component of the juvenile justice system that is different than the prison system for adults.

The county must also rehabilitate its detainees, providing therapy and treatments to help keep kids “out of the detention center for grown-ups.”

Carter says, “We want to get all of our kids that have gone down the wrong path, give them a sense of direction, something that will get them back as productive citizens.”

There are 97 children incarcerated at the juvenile justice center right now, with a dozen more beds expected when a new substance abuse program is staffed.

Those hundred or so offenders will get to benefit from these expanded educational facilities in about a year.

The facility cost $3.6 million.

