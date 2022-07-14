Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lubbock County upgrading education services for juvenile offenders

By Anthony Hall
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County is preparing to upgrade its education services for juvenile offenders.

That includes new opportunities for rehabilitation.

Administrators talked to us on Tuesday, explaining how juvenile justice plans to better teach the young people being held there.

In about a year, the county’s new juvenile education center is going to expand its state-mandated curriculum to include vocational options.

These children will get the opportunity to learn more diverse job skills, “for when they are released.”

Director William Carter says, “Lubbock County has been very, very progressive in rehabilitation and education components.”

That progressive approach, the chief juvenile probation officer says, is what’s guiding expansion at Lubbock County’s Juvenile Justice Center on North University.

That includes exchanging portable buildings for a brick and mortar facility, computer labs, and a gymnasium.

Carter says, “It’s going to be more conducive to an educational setting.”

Education that is required by the state of Texas, one component of the juvenile justice system that is different than the prison system for adults.

The county must also rehabilitate its detainees, providing therapy and treatments to help keep kids “out of the detention center for grown-ups.”

Carter says, “We want to get all of our kids that have gone down the wrong path, give them a sense of direction, something that will get them back as productive citizens.”

There are 97 children incarcerated at the juvenile justice center right now, with a dozen more beds expected when a new substance abuse program is staffed.

Those hundred or so offenders will get to benefit from these expanded educational facilities in about a year.

The facility cost $3.6 million.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son
Lubbock woman, 11-year-old girl, 2 others killed in crash in Gonzales County
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital

Latest News

Lubbock County Expo Center Logo
Lubbock County Expo Center over budget as inflation slows down fundraising
More customers are reporting higher LP&L bills.
Many customers seeing higher LP&L bills, despite fixed rates
Source: KCBD Video
LPD conducts professional driver training for academy recruits
In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School...
Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability