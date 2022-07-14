Many customers seeing higher LP&L bills, despite fixed rates

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many Lubbock Power & Light customers are reporting higher bills, although LP&L’s Matt Rose says the rates have not changed.

Thirty percent of your LP&L bill is the base rate, which covers everything from maintenance to salaries. The other 70% is called the Purchase Cost Recovery Factor, also known as the pass-through rate.

“What it cost us to make or buy power and we pass through to the customer with no mark-up,” Rose said.

Rose says that rate is something LP&L can’t control but it does its best by setting the rate twice a year, in October and in June.

“On any given month if our cost of natural gas comes in higher or lower than projected, our customer’s rates are not changing every single month. They’re static through the entire season, then we look at and readjust,” Rose said.

But the pass-through rate could be higher this year. In Summer 2019, the company was paying 80 cents for natural gas, now it’s paying up to nine dollars per unit.

“We have looked forward and conservatively budgeted and done our best to try to hold the line despite the fact that we’re paying almost nine times as much for natural gas as we were three years ago,” Rose said.

Rose says the higher prices currently aren’t necessarily because of gas prices.

“What you’re seeing as a difference in the cost of your bill right now is how much electricity that you are consuming or buying. It’s not your rate. That has been held the same,” Rose said.

There are still ways to lower your bill, Rose says. You can do that by turning your thermostat up six degrees when you leave for work in the morning, closing windows, doors, and turning lights out.

“If customers can do some of these small things collectively it can make a big difference in terms of how much energy the state uses as a whole,” Rose said.

Lately ERCOT has been asking everyone to conserve, but it isn’t the only one. Southwest Power Pool is also asking customers to conserve energy.

“This is not just merely an ERCOT phenomenon, we are seeing record heat across the entire central United States,” Rose said.

Rose says although LP&L is paying more for natural gas, that is not reflected on your bill currently, but the price of gas will eventually be passed on to the consumer.

“If they continue at this elevated level, which they are projected to do, it’s going to eventually be reflected on the customers’ rate,” Rose said.

If you are a business, Rose says there are still ways you can conserve, like making sure the business has an updated AC unit.

