Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Many customers seeing higher LP&L bills, despite fixed rates

By Patricia Perry
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many Lubbock Power & Light customers are reporting higher bills, although LP&L’s Matt Rose says the rates have not changed.

Thirty percent of your LP&L bill is the base rate, which covers everything from maintenance to salaries. The other 70% is called the Purchase Cost Recovery Factor, also known as the pass-through rate.

“What it cost us to make or buy power and we pass through to the customer with no mark-up,” Rose said.

Rose says that rate is something LP&L can’t control but it does its best by setting the rate twice a year, in October and in June.

“On any given month if our cost of natural gas comes in higher or lower than projected, our customer’s rates are not changing every single month. They’re static through the entire season, then we look at and readjust,” Rose said.

But the pass-through rate could be higher this year. In Summer 2019, the company was paying 80 cents for natural gas, now it’s paying up to nine dollars per unit.

“We have looked forward and conservatively budgeted and done our best to try to hold the line despite the fact that we’re paying almost nine times as much for natural gas as we were three years ago,” Rose said.

Rose says the higher prices currently aren’t necessarily because of gas prices.

“What you’re seeing as a difference in the cost of your bill right now is how much electricity that you are consuming or buying. It’s not your rate. That has been held the same,” Rose said.

There are still ways to lower your bill, Rose says. You can do that by turning your thermostat up six degrees when you leave for work in the morning, closing windows, doors, and turning lights out.

“If customers can do some of these small things collectively it can make a big difference in terms of how much energy the state uses as a whole,” Rose said.

Lately ERCOT has been asking everyone to conserve, but it isn’t the only one. Southwest Power Pool is also asking customers to conserve energy.

“This is not just merely an ERCOT phenomenon, we are seeing record heat across the entire central United States,” Rose said.

Rose says although LP&L is paying more for natural gas, that is not reflected on your bill currently, but the price of gas will eventually be passed on to the consumer.

“If they continue at this elevated level, which they are projected to do, it’s going to eventually be reflected on the customers’ rate,” Rose said.

If you are a business, Rose says there are still ways you can conserve, like making sure the business has an updated AC unit.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Bruce Johnson Jr.
Hobbs mother stabbed herself after inflicting deadly injuries on 11-year-old son
Lubbock woman, 11-year-old girl, 2 others killed in crash in Gonzales County
Several parents took to Facebook to comment on the hot and humid conditions at APEX Event...
Lubbock parents demand change after ‘brutal’ temperatures, humidity at basketball tournament
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital

Latest News

Lubbock County Expo Center Logo
Lubbock County Expo Center over budget as inflation slows down fundraising
Source: KCBD Video
Lubbock County upgrading education services for juvenile offenders
Source: KCBD Video
LPD conducts professional driver training for academy recruits
In this photo from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School...
Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability