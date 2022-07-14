No change in the weather pattern for the next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hot, mostly dry weather rut we are in continues, with highs in the lower 100s for the next 7 days.

Forecast highs (KCBD)

A mild night overnight with lows in the 60s to 70s. Mostly clear skies and light winds from the southwest around 10 mph.

A repeat of today for tomorrow- highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s, mostly sunny skies with some afternoon clouds. A very slim chance for an isolated shower or two, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will be on the light side from the southwest turning southeast around 10 mph.

Rain chances (KCBD)

Our dry and well-above average heat continues through the weekend and into next week. This pattern all thanks to an upper-level ridge or high pressure just to our west. As it continues to plant itself there we will see little to no change in the day-to-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.