Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

No change in the weather pattern for the next week

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hot, mostly dry weather rut we are in continues, with highs in the lower 100s for the next 7 days.

Forecast highs
Forecast highs(KCBD)

A mild night overnight with lows in the 60s to 70s. Mostly clear skies and light winds from the southwest around 10 mph.

A repeat of today for tomorrow- highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s, mostly sunny skies with some afternoon clouds. A very slim chance for an isolated shower or two, but most of us will stay dry. Winds will be on the light side from the southwest turning southeast around 10 mph.

Rain chances
Rain chances(KCBD)

Our dry and well-above average heat continues through the weekend and into next week. This pattern all thanks to an upper-level ridge or high pressure just to our west. As it continues to plant itself there we will see little to no change in the day-to-day forecast.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway
FILE - Monkeypox
Lubbock Public Health Department investigating monkeypox virus infection
FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond

Latest News

The entire viewing area will continue to bake under the mid-July sun. While a few clouds will...
Stuck in a weather rut
KCBD Midday Weather Update - 07/14/22
KCBD Midday Weather Update - Thursday, July 14
GDL Weather - 07/14/22
Good Day Lubbock Weather - Thursday, July 14
Daybreak Today Weather - 07/14/22
Daybreak Today Weather - Thursday, July 14