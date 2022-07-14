Local Listings
Pigskin Preview: Southland Eagles

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTHLAND, Texas (KCBD) - After a tough 1-9 season, the Southland Eagles will look to soar and score some more.

Out of a District with Motley County and Jayton, the Eagles are looking to improve under Head Coach Dusty Grantham who enters his fourth season in Southland.

With more experience under their belt, Southland has a small, but good group ready to work.

