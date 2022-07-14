Local Listings
Plainview man sentenced to 37 months for possession of IED

Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Calvin Padgett, 60, is charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.(Hale County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - A Plainview man, Calvin Padgett, has been sentenced to 37 months in prison after police found an improvised explosive device in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Plainview police learned of the device during another investigation and caught Padgett near Utica and 20th Street back in September 2021.

Law enforcement said he was not considered a danger to the community when we spoke to them in 2021, but Padgett’s neighbors reported hearing fighting, gunshots, and frequent law enforcement visits to his home.

A search warrant was obtained for Padgett’s residence in Plainview, where police found a rifle with a silencer as well as suspected bomb-making components.

Padgett pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm. His sentence of 37 months will run concurrently with whatever sentences may be imposed after two other cases pending in Hale County.

After his sentence is served, Padgett will have three years of supervised release that will include mental health and drug treatment. He will be expected to avoid using drugs and alcohol during his probation.

