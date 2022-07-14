Local Listings
Stuck in a rut

By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A broken record. Stagnant. The doldrums. Boring. Consistent. Going round in circles. Stuck. In a rut.

Any one of the above describes our weather pattern. Which shows no sign of changing. Not anytime soon. At least not significantly.

The entire viewing area will continue to bake under the mid-July sun. While a few clouds will develop most afternoons, they are not expected to bring you rain. Though, like recent afternoons, a few isolated showers or thundershowers are possible.

The entire viewing area will continue to bake under the mid-July sun. While a few clouds will develop most afternoons.(KCBD First Alert)

Temperatures will peak near or above 100 degrees -- mostly above -- each day. Across the entire viewing area. Highs of 100 to 105 degrees will be common over the eastern viewing area. However, spots in the far eastern viewing area may top out above 105 degrees some afternoons.

Winds will generally be light through the weekend. As noted here previously, the exception may be shower/storm-generated wind gusts. Evening is the most likely time for these stronger gusts.

The rain chance this afternoon and evening is mainly over the southeastern third (or so) of the KCBD viewing. This afternoon otherwise will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will peak from the upper 90s in the far northwest to around 105 degrees in the far eastern viewing area.

For specific temperatures and rain chances, see the forecast section here on our weather page or in our KCBD Weather App. Download it for free from your app/play store.

