Thursday morning top stories: Health dept. investigating monkeypox case

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Health department investigates monkeypox virus infection

The City of Lubbock Health Department is reporting its first probable case of monkeypox

The health department says there is no threat to the general public

Read more here: Lubbock Public Health Department investigating monkeypox virus infection

Inflation surged to highest level in 40 years

Inflation in the U.S. is at its highest level in 40 years

Analysts say gas prices, food and energy costs played a major factor in the last month’s 9.1% spike

More here: US inflation reached a new 40-year high in June of 9.1%

Pres. Biden arrives in Israel

The president met with leaders and also survivors of the Holocaust yesterday

President Biden is hoping to revive an Iranian Nuclear Deal, but most of Israel is opposed to it

Details here: Biden, Lapid discuss Iran, integrating Israel in Middle East

