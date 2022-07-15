100 Degree Days climbing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With yesterday’s high of 103°, Lubbock has recorded 22 days on which the temperature reached at least 99.5 degrees F. These days are known as “100-Degree-Days” or “Triple-Digit Days”. There are more on the way.

As noted here yesterday, the current weather pattern is expected to continue well into next week. Likely into next weekend. The overall driver is the La Nina pattern. It is now expected to continue through the end of the year.

The dominant driver regionally is a strong high pressure area centered near the Four Corners. Specifically, northeastern New Mexico and southeastern Colorado. The high is forecast to strengthen over the next four days or so. The peak strength, and our peak temperatures, are anticipated Tuesday.

Afternoons will continue very hot. I’m forecasting triple-digit highs through my 7 Day Forecast.

Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The heat can result in permanent damage to a human or animal body. It can even be fatal. Most at risk are small children (as well as pets) because their smaller bodies are less efficient at cooling themselves. Never leave anyone unattended in a vehicle. By the way, leaving the windows cracked has been shown to make NO significant difference in the temperature or the rate of warming inside the vehicle. (KCBD First Alert)

Today and tomorrow, additionally, will be mostly sunny, winds will be light. Data strongly suggests both days will be dry.

Sunday, in addition to the heat, will be partly cloudy. There will be a slight chance of a stray shower or storm. The favored area will be the northwestern KCBD viewing area. The most likely time is late afternoon and early evening.

Next week will bring more of the same. That is, more triple-digit highs with very little chance of a shower or storm. The hottest day of the next seven is expected to be Tuesday. My current forecast high is 104°F.

Continue your summer watering schedule.

You can check in on our forecast anytime. It’s available 24-7 on our Weather Page at kcbd.com/weather and in our free KCBD Weather App.

This summer weather pattern will continue through our Independence Day. (KCBD First Alert)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.