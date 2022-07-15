Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

2 deputies injured after chase ends in crash on MSF

Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase on the Marsha Sharp...
Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Texas Tech Parkway.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase ended in a crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Texas Tech Parkway.

The pursuit started just before midnight when a car fled a traffic stop at 19th and Aberdeen. It ended when the driver rammed his car into the deputies vehicle, according to police.

The driver and the two deputies suffered moderate injuries and were taken to UMC for treatment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway

Latest News

Lubbock authorities are hosting a benefit for long-time Lubbock Police Department member Sgt....
Lubbock authorities to host fundraiser for LPD sergeant battling cancer
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Friday morning top stories: Deputies injured after chase ends in crash
Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
100 Degree Days climbing
Oluwatosin Oke receiving his certificate for completing the six week fellowship program at...
Fellows return home to share Lubbock ways with Africa after graduating from Texas Tech