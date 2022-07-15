2 deputies injured after chase ends in crash on MSF

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase ended in a crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Texas Tech Parkway.

The pursuit started just before midnight when a car fled a traffic stop at 19th and Aberdeen. It ended when the driver rammed his car into the deputies vehicle, according to police.

The driver and the two deputies suffered moderate injuries and were taken to UMC for treatment.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

