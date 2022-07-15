Local Listings
Amarillo man poses as soccer recruiter, pleads guilty on child pornography charges

Michael Twing of Amarillo
Michael Twing of Amarillo(Department of Justice North District of Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man who posed as a college soccer recruiter pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography on Wednesday, according to North District of Texas U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham in a Department of Justice release.

Michael Ansley Twing, 43, had sexual images of minor-aged girls stored on his laptop, according to court documents. The images were downloaded through eMule, a file-sharing program.

Twing had also been posing as a college soccer recruiter for a local university under two names: “Michael Krogen” and “Christopher Michael Crogen,” according to the release.

Investigators found papers with the university’s letterhead and Twing’s alias claiming to be a recruiter for the university. A high school soccer team roster was also found. The 43-year-old also asked a coach for the contact information of a student, according to court documents.

The university has fully cooperated with investigators, the DOJ said in the release. No evidence has surfaced that the university was involved with Twing’s actions.

Twing was already a registered sex offender. He was identified as a subscriber to two websites offering child pornography, according to a 2010 DOJ press release. In February of 2010, federal investigators searched Twing’s home and seized a laptop computer, a desktop computer, floppy discs and a number of DVDs among other evidence. About 100 images and seven videos of child pornography were uncovered. Some of the content was described as having “sadistic or masochistic conduct.”

Twing currently faces up to 40 years in federal prison. He will be sentenced on Oct. 21 in Fort Worth.

Those with information regarding a minor who may have had inappropriate contact with Twing at a soccer tournament or elsewhere are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (817)469-TIPS (8477) or report the incident here.

