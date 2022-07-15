American Veterans Traveling Tribute to make appearance in Lubbock

Provided by Texas South Plains Honor Flight

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight has made it our mission to fly Veterans to Washington D.C. for them to visit the monuments built in honor of their service.

Focused on WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War Veterans, to date we have sent over 1,000 South Plains Veterans to our nation’s capital. These trips make a huge impact on the lives of the Veterans and their families. The monuments tell the Veterans’ story and aid them in healing the invisible wounds of war. While COVID impacted the mission for over two years, we were successful in sending 85 Veterans on the May 2022 Texas South Plains Honor Flight. While we have no plan on slowing down our efforts in taking Veterans to Washington, we felt it appropriate to make every effort to bring Traveling Tributes that honor the sacrifice to our community. Supporting the Texas South Plains Honor Flight in this effort are many local Veteran organizations and we would like to express thanks to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Chapter 2466, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 44, The Military & Veterans Program of Texas Tech University, The Vietnam Center and Archives, and Caprock Federal Credit Union who have already dedicated funds to supporting us in bringing this tribute to our community.

In remembrance of the sacrifice of the brave Americans who lost their lives in defending our way of life, the American Veterans Traveling Tribute will be on display this 21-25 September on Texas Tech campus near Memorial Circle. The Traveling Tributes are panels of wars and conflicts which include the names of the brave Americans who lost their lives defending freedom. From the Vietnam War to Desert Storm to 9/11, the American Veteran Traveling Tribute reminds us that freedom is not free; over 900 of Lubbock’s citizens have been killed in action on foreign shores.

We invite the public to visit the American Veterans Traveling Tribute 21-25 September to remember the sacrifice of our Fallen and their Gold Star families.

If you would like more information or would like to donate to cover the cost of bringing the Traveling Tribute to Lubbock, please contact Peyton Oldham at Peyton.oldham91@gmail.com or 806-543-8779.

