Baby born on 7/11 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven

By WDTV News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WDTV/Gray News) – A baby boy was born in a 7-Eleven parking lot in West Virginia on 7/11.

Waylon Bush was born just before 3:30 a.m. Monday. He weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is 19 inches long, according to WDTV.

Allie Sayers and her fiancée were heading to the hospital but had to make an emergency stop on the way.

“I was like, ‘No, this baby is coming. There’s no way he’s waiting.’ And my fiancée delivered our baby in the front seat of the car with our other two kids in the backseat at 3:30 in the morning,” Sayers said.

Because Waylon shares a birthday with the convenience store, Sayers and her fiancée were gifted with seven years of free coffee.

A 7-Eleven spokesperson said this will help them stay awake on their latest nights or earliest mornings.

7-Eleven will also be giving Waylon and his family a care package filled with 7-Eleven and Slurpee-branded items including onesies, diapers and other newborn essentials.

