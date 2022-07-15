Local Listings
Boy, 5, fatally shoots 8-year-old brother at Arkansas home, police say

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.
The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shot his 8-year-old brother in what investigators believe was an accidental shooting with an unsecured gun.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the 8-year-old was found unresponsive Thursday afternoon at a home in Pine Bluff, about 40 miles south of Little Rock.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woods told the Pine Bluff Commercial that the 5-year-old and four other siblings will be placed in the custody of a relative pending an investigation.

The sheriff says authorities were still working to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

