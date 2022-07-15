Local Listings
Covenant Children’s hosts First Annual Diabetes Camp for Kids

For kids ages five to 15 with diabetes
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week Covenant Children’s had a diabetes camp at Spirit Ranch, for kids ages five to 15.

The camp was previously held by American Diabetes Association until the branch in West Texas was cut due to COVID. Brittany Ayola, the manager at PICU Covenant Children’s, decided that this camp experience was too important to not continue. Brittany has type one diabetes herself, so showing the children that they were not alone was important.

The children enjoyed all the normal activities that summer camps usually include: they swam, played games, made new friends and encouraged one another. Camp counselors helped replace sensors if needed, with Covenant medical professionals on site to reassure parents and kids.

Some of the campers had just recently been diagnosed with diabetes, so it was important to camp directors to make them feel comfortable.

Dr. Jennifer Wilson, the medical director of camp New Beginnings, said “Not have to worry about it, for the time that they are here and know that they’ve got very well-educated medical staff that’s here to take care of them. It makes parents comfortable and kids comfortable just knowing they can come out here and play and be normal.”

The camp ends on July 16, but Covenant Children’s hopes to grow the camp larger each year so that children from all around the region can know they are not alone in their fight against diabetes.

