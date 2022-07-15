Friday morning top stories: Deputies injured after chase ends in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 deputies injured in chase that ended in crash

Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are recovering after a chase ended in a crash on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Texas Tech Parkway

The driver and two deputies were taken to UMC for treatment

Texas sues Biden Administration after abortion guidance

The State of Texas is challenging an Executive Order President Biden signed last week

The Executive Order forbids health care providers from denying abortions in certain situations

New details released on fatal USW crash

More details are coming out about a fatal car crash in Texas that involved the USW golf team

The driver of the pickup truck was originally believed to be a 13-year-old male, but new DNA evidence shows that his father was the one driving the pickup

