Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on June 25 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The lawyer for Bernard, an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion, said Thursday that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl's case.(Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer on Friday emailed the Indiana state’s attorney general asking him to stop spreading false or misleading information about an Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion in June on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.

Attorney Kathleen DeLaney sent the “cease and desist” letter to Indiana Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita on behalf of obstetrician-gynecologist Caitlin Bernard, who performed a medical abortion on the girl.

The letter says Rokita’s statements Wednesday on Fox News “cast Dr. Bernard in a false light and allege misconduct in her profession.” DeLaney said the doctor could file a defamation claim against Rokita if he does not comply.

Rokita told Fox that his office was investigating whether Bernard violated medical privacy laws by talking about the victim to the Indianapolis Star, and he said she failed to notify authorities about suspected child abuse. He offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing.

Records obtained by The Associated Press and other local media show Bernard submitted the report July 2, which is within the state’s required three-day reporting period for an abortion performed on a girl younger than 16.

“We are especially concerned that, given the controversial political context of the statements, such inflammatory accusations have the potential to incite harassment or violence from the public which could prevent Dr. Bernard, an Indiana licensed physician, from providing care to her patents safely,” the letter states.

A 27-year-old man has been charged in the girl’s rape, confirming the case that was scrutinized by Republican politicians and some media outlets. Those reactions grew in intensity after Democratic President Joe Biden expressed sympathy for the girl when signing an executive order protecting some abortion access last week.

“Like any correspondence, it will be reviewed if and when it arrives. Regardless, no false or misleading statements have been made,” Kelly Stevenson, a spokesperson in Rokita’s office, said via email.

Bernard tweeted Friday that she hopes “to be able to share my story soon.”

“It has been a difficult week, but my colleagues and I will continue to provide healthcare ethically, lovingly, and bravely each and every day,” she wrote.

Dr. Diana Contreras, chief health care officer at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, issued a statement saying, “No medical provider should be harassed, intimidated, or criminalized for doing their job. It is unconscionable and unacceptable, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

___

Arleigh Rodgers is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow Arleigh Rodgers on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway

Latest News

Friends in North Carolina of 35 years kept their promise by splitting a lottery jackpot.
Friends of 35 years keep promise, split $361K lottery jackpot: ‘He is a true friend’
Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit
FILE - Tina Peters, a candidate for Colorado secretary of state, recites the Pledge of...
Indicted Colorado clerk will remain free after Vegas trip
President Joe Biden waves before his departure to Saudi Arabia from Ben Gurion Airport in Lod...
Biden tells Democrats to quickly pass pared-down economic package