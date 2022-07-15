Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nighthawk

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nighthawk, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a one-year-old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months.

Nighthawk loves attention. His handsome looks match his fun personality. Staff says he’s friendly, lovable and sweet and walks well on a leash. Nighthawk is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived all month.

In celebration of our nation’s freedom and to help clear the shelter, adoptions are free all month!

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Thursday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nathan.

