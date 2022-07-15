Lakewood Development Area Basin and Trail named after Lubbock man

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of longtime Lakewood resident, Gary Ward, the Lakewood Development Area Basin and Trail will now be named The Gary Ward Basin.

The Lakewood Development Area Neighbors petitioned the Lubbock Parks Board and were approved by Lubbock City Council for the name change.

Mr. Ward was active in the community and his church. He served as a coach for youth soccer and basketball teams, and was active in elementary and middle school PTAs and the high school booster club.

He volunteered with West Texas Hero Homes and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He also served as a Sunday School teacher and Hospitality Team Leader at his church.

The ribbon-cutting event will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 a.m., at 5832 100th Street.

