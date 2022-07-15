Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Lakewood Development Area Basin and Trail named after Lubbock man

(Source: City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - In honor of longtime Lakewood resident, Gary Ward, the Lakewood Development Area Basin and Trail will now be named The Gary Ward Basin.

The Lakewood Development Area Neighbors petitioned the Lubbock Parks Board and were approved by Lubbock City Council for the name change.

Mr. Ward was active in the community and his church. He served as a coach for youth soccer and basketball teams, and was active in elementary and middle school PTAs and the high school booster club.

He volunteered with West Texas Hero Homes and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He also served as a Sunday School teacher and Hospitality Team Leader at his church.

The ribbon-cutting event will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 a.m., at 5832 100th Street.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the City of Lubbock.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway

Latest News

A majority of Lubbock electricity customers were added to the state’s main power grid last year...
For Lubbock residents, conserving energy to prevent mass outages is a new thing to navigate
Two Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies are in the hospital after a chase on the Marsha Sharp...
2 deputies injured after chase ends in crash on MSF
Lubbock authorities are hosting a benefit for long-time Lubbock Police Department member Sgt....
Lubbock authorities to host fundraiser for LPD sergeant battling cancer
Anytime of year, the inside of a vehicle parked in the sun will be warmer than the outside. The...
100 Degree Days climbing