Lubbock authorities to host fundraiser for LPD sergeant battling cancer

Lubbock authorities are hosting a benefit for long-time Lubbock Police Department member Sgt....
Lubbock authorities are hosting a benefit for long-time Lubbock Police Department member Sgt. Kelley Pirkle.
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock authorities are hosting a benefit for long-time Lubbock Police Department member Sgt. Kelley Pirkle.

The benefit will be hosted at The Elk’s Lodge on July 19 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pirkle was diagnosed with cancer over 2 years ago; he started his treatments and continued his work with the department.

He has been with the Lubbock Police Department for 23 years and has worked on the SWAT team for over 20 years.

The benefit will help raise money for Pirkle’s continued medical expenses as he travels to M.D. Anderson in Houston to receive treatment.

The benefit will include:

  • Hamburger and hotdog plates - $15 for adults and $10 for children
  • Raffles
  • Silent auctions for items donated by local businesses and organizations

Businesses and organizations that wish to contribute to the benefit can email pirklebenefit@yahoo.com.

