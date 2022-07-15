Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Advertisement

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks

Man’s arm severed by train after being assaulted, left unconscious on tracks
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A man’s arm was severed after being hit by a train in Kentucky, according to authorities.

Police say the man was assaulted near tracks at a railroad overpass Friday morning and was unconscious when a train came through, WKYT reports.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unclear what other injuries were sustained, but police say the man was able to give them a statement.

The R J Corman Railroad Police Department is investigating the collision between the train and the man.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers look over the scene of a fatal car wreck...
Feds: Father had meth in system, was driving truck in fatal collision with golf team van
Kameron Gammage, 23, and Leyla Pierson, 18, were charged with injury to a child, a first-degree...
Father’s charge upgraded to capital murder in death of baby
Multiple police officers are on the scene after a report of a child being injured at the Garden...
Injured child rushed to hospital
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Blake Maxwell Starr was arrested after being accused of driving 111 mph on the Marsha Sharp...
Man told police he was ‘being dumb’ after driving 111 mph on Marsha Sharp Freeway

Latest News

An undercover employee with the FBI assumed the 12-year-old’s identity and started...
Man traveled across states to have sex with 12-year-old from Instagram sentenced to prison
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin said Democrats should wait until July figures on inflation are...
Manchin wants Democrats to pause budget bill, risking its fate
Drivers in Arizona lined a street to salute WWII hero Gino Mei.
Hundreds honor WWII veteran on his 103rd birthday: ‘I could go another 103′
Pictured is Jayland Walker, who was killed by police in Akron, Ohio, after a chase, officials...
Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times
In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,...
Biden, Saudi crown prince begin big meeting with fist bump